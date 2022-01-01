Crab cakes in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crab cakes
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cake Sand
|$12.99
Made to order crab cake topped with cheddar & tomato on a toasted english muffin served with fries, chips or coleslaw & side remoulade sauce
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cakes
|$48.00
Asparagus, Fennel, Spicy Cauliflower, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Wood-Fired Crab Cake
|$14.00
blood orange-pickled fennel | smoked pepper aioli
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Maryland Crab Cake Entree
|$23.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with buttermilk whipped potatoes, julienne vegetables, and cracked mustard cream.
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cakes
|$40.00
2 Homemade crab cakes topped with a lemon butter sauce served with a starch and a veggie
Revival on Lincoln
366 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh
|Revival Baltimore Style Crab Cakes ~ Roasted Cauliflower, Kohlrabi with Caraway
|$35.00
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cakes
|$27.00
lump crab cake / caper remoulade / spinach risotto
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cakes
|$27.00
lump crab cake / caper remoulade / spinach risotto