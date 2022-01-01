Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sand$12.99
Made to order crab cake topped with cheddar & tomato on a toasted english muffin served with fries, chips or coleslaw & side remoulade sauce
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$48.00
Asparagus, Fennel, Spicy Cauliflower, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wood-Fired Crab Cake$14.00
blood orange-pickled fennel | smoked pepper aioli
More about Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Maryland Crab Cake Entree$23.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with buttermilk whipped potatoes, julienne vegetables, and cracked mustard cream.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$40.00
2 Homemade crab cakes topped with a lemon butter sauce served with a starch and a veggie
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$23.00
More about Silk Elephant
Revival on Lincoln image

 

Revival on Lincoln

366 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Revival Baltimore Style Crab Cakes ~ Roasted Cauliflower, Kohlrabi with Caraway$35.00
More about Revival on Lincoln
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$27.00
lump crab cake / caper remoulade / spinach risotto
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$27.00
lump crab cake / caper remoulade / spinach risotto
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
APP-CRAB CAKE$16.00
More about Roman Bistro

