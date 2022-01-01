Barbacoas in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve barbacoas
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Carne Asada Tacos (3)
|$13.95
grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
|Fajita Burrito
|$11.95
carne asada, rice, beans, peppers, onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
|MED Queso (for 2-3)
|$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos
|$13.00
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.00
lime crema, chili salt
|3 Amigos
|$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
|Mexican Style Street Corn
|$5.00
lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|3 Taco Special
|$12.00
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
|Esquites
|$4.25
Sweet Corn topped with Mexican mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajin and Lime.
|Crazy Corn
|$4.25
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Guacamole Fresco
|$8.00
made fresh with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro w/ warm tortilla chips
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
|Traditional Queso
|$9.50
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips