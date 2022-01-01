Filet mignon in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve filet mignon
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Chef Hai’s Filet Mignon Pho
|$18.00
One Of A Kind. Chef Hai's traditional vietnamese noodle soup served with sliced filet mignon, mushrooms, fresh basil, cilantro, scallions and red onion. Served with lime wedges and jalapeno. Served with Ginger Salad.
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Filet Mignon
|$45.00
Hand cut, 7oz, bleu cheese sauce, lardon, roasted tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, pommes puree. Add egg or shrimp.
|Filet Mignon Sliders
|$16.00
filet tips, bleu cheese sauce, horseradish cream, bakery roll.
Perch
2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Togarashi Filet Mignon
|$39.00
marinated patty pan squash, black garlic demi-glace, roasted trumpet mushroom
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield
|Butter Poached Filet Mignon
|$40.00
Honey-Cumin Roasted Carrots, Sauteed Trumpet Mushrooms, Sauce Bearnaise
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Filet Mignon
|$24.95
Pan seared Filet, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, rosemary red wine demi
LUCKY WHALE
2028 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Mariela Roll (Filet Mignon, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado on Top)
|$16.50
|Power Roll (Filet Mignon on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)
|$16.00
Osaka
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico
|Chef Hai's Filet Mignon Pho
|$17.00
A Vietnamese classic! Traditional fragrant Vietnamese beef noodle soup, served with fresh basil, cilantro, scallions, red onion, and lime.
|9 oz Filet Mignon
|$30.00
Rubbed in peppercorn seasoning, grilled and served with mashed potato wontons and asparagus