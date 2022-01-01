Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve filet mignon

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Hai’s Filet Mignon Pho$18.00
One Of A Kind. Chef Hai's traditional vietnamese noodle soup served with sliced filet mignon, mushrooms, fresh basil, cilantro, scallions and red onion. Served with lime wedges and jalapeno. Served with Ginger Salad.
More about Lucky AF
Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$45.00
Hand cut, 7oz, bleu cheese sauce, lardon, roasted tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, pommes puree. Add egg or shrimp.
Filet Mignon Sliders$16.00
filet tips, bleu cheese sauce, horseradish cream, bakery roll.
More about Max's on Broad
Perch

2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Togarashi Filet Mignon$39.00
marinated patty pan squash, black garlic demi-glace, roasted trumpet mushroom
More about Perch
Midlothian Chef's Kitchen

11501 Busy Street, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Poached Filet Mignon$40.00
Honey-Cumin Roasted Carrots, Sauteed Trumpet Mushrooms, Sauce Bearnaise
More about Midlothian Chef's Kitchen
The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$24.95
Pan seared Filet, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, rosemary red wine demi
More about The Hill Cafe
LUCKY WHALE

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mariela Roll (Filet Mignon, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado on Top)$16.50
Power Roll (Filet Mignon on top, Shrimp Tempura inside)$16.00
More about LUCKY WHALE
Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Hai's Filet Mignon Pho$17.00
A Vietnamese classic! Traditional fragrant Vietnamese beef noodle soup, served with fresh basil, cilantro, scallions, red onion, and lime.
9 oz Filet Mignon$30.00
Rubbed in peppercorn seasoning, grilled and served with mashed potato wontons and asparagus
More about Osaka

