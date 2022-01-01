Fried pickles in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried pickles
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Fried Pickles
|$8.49
Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Fried Pickles
|$10.50
beer ranch
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Fried Pickles
|$8.49
Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Hand-Breaded Fried Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Dressing.
Carbone’s Pizzeria
55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Fried Pickle Waffle
|$10.00
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|DEEP-FRIED PICKLES
|$8.25
Hand breaded then deep-fried to golden brown.