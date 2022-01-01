Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.49
Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.50
beer ranch
More about Groveland Tap
Fried Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.49
Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Fried Pickles image

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand-Breaded Fried Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Dressing.
More about St. Paul Tap
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickle Waffle$10.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Consumer pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DEEP-FRIED PICKLES$8.25
Hand breaded then deep-fried to golden brown.
More about Ze's Diner
Consumer pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DEEP-FRIED PICKLES$8.25
Hand breaded then deep-fried to golden brown.
More about Ze's Diner

