Tortellini in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Pasta & Co - University Village
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Tortellini au Gratin
|$17.95
Cheese tortellini in a heavenly cream sauce with diced tomatoes.
|Pesto Tortellini
|$12.95
Egg pasta filled with rich pesto. Delicious with our alfredo sauce. (1 pound)
|Cheese Tortellini
|$15.95
Egg pasta filled with all the cheeses: Beecher's flagship, Gruyere, Swiss, Gouda & Parmesan.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|TORTELLINI WITH ALFREDO
|$14.95
Tri-color cheese tortellini in a creamy garlic sauce, with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
More about Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila
|Tortellini Gorgonzola
|$16.00
Cheese filled fresh pasta, tossed with creamy pesto & Gorgonzola sauce, topped with Gorgonzola cheese
*with pine nuts
More about Grazie Restaurant
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Restaurant
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Tortellini Gorgonzola
|$21.00
Cheese filled pasta, tossed with creamy pesto & Gorgonzola sauce, topped with Gorgonzola cheese
|Cheese Tortellini
|$6.50
Cheese filled pasta in your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese