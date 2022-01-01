Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

Pasta & Co - University Village

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini au Gratin$17.95
Cheese tortellini in a heavenly cream sauce with diced tomatoes.
Pesto Tortellini$12.95
Egg pasta filled with rich pesto. Delicious with our alfredo sauce. (1 pound)
Cheese Tortellini$15.95
Egg pasta filled with all the cheeses: Beecher's flagship, Gruyere, Swiss, Gouda & Parmesan.
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Modena image

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTELLINI WITH ALFREDO$14.95
Tri-color cheese tortellini in a creamy garlic sauce, with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Consumer pic

 

Grazie Ristorante Southcenter

16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini Gorgonzola$16.00
Cheese filled fresh pasta, tossed with creamy pesto & Gorgonzola sauce, topped with Gorgonzola cheese
*with pine nuts
More about Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
Grazie Ristorante image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Restaurant

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini Gorgonzola$21.00
Cheese filled pasta, tossed with creamy pesto & Gorgonzola sauce, topped with Gorgonzola cheese
Cheese Tortellini$6.50
Cheese filled pasta in your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Grazie Restaurant

