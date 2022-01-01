Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
SANDWICHES

TAQUERIA EMISSARY

2029 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Al Pastor Tres Tacos Cinco de Mayo$12.00
More about TAQUERIA EMISSARY
Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th Street NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco al Pastor$4.50
pork, onion, pineapple, salsa habanero
More about Taqueria Las Gemelas
TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
TACOS

El Chucho

3313 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
AL PASTOR (2 TACOS)$7.00
Adobo marinated pork a la plancha w/classic toppings
More about El Chucho
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly al Pastor Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)$11.00
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
Pork Belly al Pastor Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria Xochi

924 U st nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Xochi Hour Tacos al Pastor$10.00
Pork shoulder cooked with Pineapple, Achiote, Handmade tortillas ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
Tacos al Pastor$13.00
Pork shoulder cooked with Pineapple, Achiote, Handmade tortillas ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
More about Taqueria Xochi
ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos al Pastor$13.99
Three corn tortillas filled with pork, onions cilantro, pineapple, cooked with Alero sauce, cucumber, radish and lime on the side.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AL PASTOR TACO (PORK)$4.00
Al Pastor Pork, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side
More about Roy Boys
Alero Dupont

1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos al Pastor$13.99
More about Alero Dupont

