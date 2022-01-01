Al pastor tacos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
SANDWICHES
TAQUERIA EMISSARY
2029 P ST NW, Washington
|Al Pastor Tres Tacos Cinco de Mayo
|$12.00
Taqueria Las Gemelas
1280 4th Street NE, Washington
|Taco al Pastor
|$4.50
pork, onion, pineapple, salsa habanero
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
TACOS
El Chucho
3313 11th St NW, Washington
|AL PASTOR (2 TACOS)
|$7.00
Adobo marinated pork a la plancha w/classic toppings
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Pork Belly al Pastor Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)
|$11.00
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
|Pork Belly al Pastor Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
Taqueria Xochi
924 U st nw, Washington
|Xochi Hour Tacos al Pastor
|$10.00
Pork shoulder cooked with Pineapple, Achiote, Handmade tortillas ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
|Tacos al Pastor
|$13.00
Pork shoulder cooked with Pineapple, Achiote, Handmade tortillas ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Tacos al Pastor
|$13.99
Three corn tortillas filled with pork, onions cilantro, pineapple, cooked with Alero sauce, cucumber, radish and lime on the side.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|AL PASTOR TACO (PORK)
|$4.00
Al Pastor Pork, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side