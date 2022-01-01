Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve garlic knots

garlic knots image

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
garlic knots$11.00
More about Reveler's Hour
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$3.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Roasted Garlic 'Knots' image

 

All-Purpose

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Garlic 'Knots'$12.00
lemon butter, chives, parm fonduta
More about All-Purpose
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$8.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about RedRocks
Item pic

 

Pi Pizzeria

910 F Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Pi Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Slice & Pie

2221 14th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$7.00
pecorino, parsley, garlic oil
More about Slice & Pie
Item pic

 

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$12.00
semolina dough, lemon, garlic butter, parmesan fonduta, chives
More about All-Purpose
Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$10.99
Delicious oven-baked knots of dough with garlic, butter, parmesan & chives. Served with red sauce for dipping. Not available Gluten-Free.
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Salmon Sandwiches

Wedge Salad

Quinoa Salad

Drunken Noodles

Chicken Salad

Pork Belly

Chai Lattes

Crab Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston