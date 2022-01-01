Mixed green salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about The Green Bee Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Mixed Green Salad
|$6.50
Mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & shredded carrots.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Mixed Green Salad
|$10.00
seasonal lettuces with house dressing
More about RedRocks
PIZZA
RedRocks
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$8.00
Mesclun greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|LG. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette
|$11.50
|SM. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette
|$6.00
|SM. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
|$5.50
More about Right Proper Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.00
cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, citrus-herb vinaigrette
More about Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca
1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON
|Mixed Green Salad
|$3.00
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G ST NW, Washington
|Mixed Green Salad
|$50.00
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Mixed Greens Side Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, house vinaigrette.
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Mixed Greens Side Salad
|$6.00
With everything dressing
More about George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|Mixed Green Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, sumac and vinaigrette