Mixed green salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve mixed green salad

The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$6.50
Mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & shredded carrots.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$10.00
seasonal lettuces with house dressing
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Mesclun greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about RedRocks
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LG. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette$11.50
SM. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette$6.00
SM. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette$5.50
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Mixed Greens Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, citrus-herb vinaigrette
More about Right Proper Brewing Company
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mixed Green Salad$6.00
More about Mi Casa
Item pic

 

Pisco y Nazca

1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$3.00
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
More about Pisco y Nazca
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$50.00
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Item pic

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mixed Greens Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, house vinaigrette.
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Greens Side Salad$6.00
With everything dressing
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, sumac and vinaigrette
More about George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$6.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen

