Grilled chicken sandwiches in Washington

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
More about Boxcar Tavern
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich Lunch$16.00
Melted Mozzarella, Pesto, Oven Roasted Tomatoes on Focaccia with side Caesar Salad and Brownie.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.25
More about Brock & Co
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast Filet Sandwich$9.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, sweet pickles, brioche roll.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$13.00
More about Carvings
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled chicken breast, toasted brioche bun, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli
More about Chopsmith
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
e3eb5826-d075-4af0-83fd-e57484450405 image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Clubhouse

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and a Honey Sweet and Spicy Sauce
More about Clubhouse
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
More about Bakers Daughter

