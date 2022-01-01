Grilled chicken sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich Lunch
|$16.00
Melted Mozzarella, Pesto, Oven Roasted Tomatoes on Focaccia with side Caesar Salad and Brownie.
Brock & Co
901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Breast Filet Sandwich
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, sweet pickles, brioche roll.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
grilled chicken breast, toasted brioche bun, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Clubhouse
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and a Honey Sweet and Spicy Sauce