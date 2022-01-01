Pulled pork sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2
|$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Sloppy Mama's Arlington
5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington
|Slaw
|$4.00
Small
|Baked Beans
|$4.00
Small
|Sandwich
|$10.00
Choice of meat on a potato bun with slaw and house made pickles on the sandwich
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich:
|$12.95
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls