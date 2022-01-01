Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Sloppy Mama's Arlington

5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Slaw$4.00
Small
Baked Beans$4.00
Small
Sandwich$10.00
Choice of meat on a potato bun with slaw and house made pickles on the sandwich
More about Sloppy Mama's Arlington
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich:$12.95
More about Burger District
Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sloppy Mama's BBQ

5731 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich Kit$64.26
pork, slaw, pickles, 3 med sides, 4 buns,
More about Sloppy Mama's BBQ

