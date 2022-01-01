Fish and chips in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

 

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Fish & Chips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Hammocks Trading Company image

 

Hammocks Trading Company

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$23.00
Beer battered grouper served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
More about Hammocks Trading Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Gyoza

Turkey Bacon

Tuna Rolls

Poboy

Chai Lattes

Avocado Burgers

Chicken Burgers

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston