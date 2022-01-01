Fritters in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve fritters
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Side Hashbrown Fritters
|$4.00
Add cheddar +1.25
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|FRITTER
|$10.00
Pimento Cheese, Pepper Jelly
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|Grit Fritters
|$5.99
house made grits w/ cheddar cheese and jalapeños deep fried, served w/ peach jam
SALADS • CHICKEN
Maepole
72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta
|Family Size Fritters
|$18.75
|Fritters
|$5.05
Black eye pea and mushroom patties
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta
|Fritter Apple*
|$4.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.