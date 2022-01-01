Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve fritters

80aae42c-da83-465e-8e07-6854290be250 image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Hashbrown Fritters$4.00
Add cheddar +1.25
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FRITTER$10.00
Pimento Cheese, Pepper Jelly
More about LadyBird
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grit Fritters$5.99
house made grits w/ cheddar cheese and jalapeños deep fried, served w/ peach jam
More about Folk Art - Highland
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Maepole

72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Family Size Fritters$18.75
Fritters$5.05
Black eye pea and mushroom patties
More about Maepole
Fritter Apple* image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fritter Apple*$4.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Fritters$16.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse

