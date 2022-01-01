Chipotle chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
2219 Manor Road, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Soup
|$5.00
chicken broth, chipotle chicken, vegetables, white rice and crispy tortilla strips, corn or flour tortillas
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap
|$10.25
Choice of Flour Tortilla or Spinach with Chipotle Sauce Grilled Chicken Fajita, bacon bits, tomatoes, mixed greens & spinach
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita (After 11AM)
|$4.00
Served on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with chicken thighs in chipotle salsa and topped with grilled bell peppers and onions
|Chipotle Chicken Bowl
|$12.75
Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and chipotle chicken. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!
|Chipotle Chicken Torta (After 11am)
|$12.50
Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, chipotle chicken, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Chipotle Chicken Fajita
|$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)