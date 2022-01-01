Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Maudie's North Lamar
Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Maudie's Too
Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Maudie's Milagro
Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Maudie's Hill Country
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe

2219 Manor Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Soup$5.00
chicken broth, chipotle chicken, vegetables, white rice and crispy tortilla strips, corn or flour tortillas
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap$10.25
Choice of Flour Tortilla or Spinach with Chipotle Sauce Grilled Chicken Fajita, bacon bits, tomatoes, mixed greens & spinach
Prime Taco Grille
Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Maudie's Hacienda
Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita (After 11AM)$4.00
Served on a corn tortilla (flour available by request) with chicken thighs in chipotle salsa and topped with grilled bell peppers and onions
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$12.75
Served with cilantro/lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine, and chipotle chicken. Add avocado, guac, cheese, or crema for an extra flavor boost!
Chipotle Chicken Torta (After 11am)$12.50
Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, chipotle chicken, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
Lazarus Brewing Co.
Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Fajita$9.75
Grilled sliced chicken, onions, yellow & green bell peppers, tomatoes and serranos tossed in a chipotle sauce. See ed with lettuce, pico & black beans
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
2 fajita chicken & grilled onion enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Maudie's Café
El Chilito

4501 Manchaca Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Soup$5.00
chicken broth, chipotle chicken, vegetables, white rice and crispy tortilla strips, corn or flour tortillas
El Chilito

