Tofu salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tofu salad
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Tofu Broccoli Salad (V)(GF)
|$10.25
stir fried sesame tofu cubes & broccoli with carrots, local tomatoes, sunflower sprouts, sunflower seeds & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing
|Tofu Broccoli Salad (V)(GF)
|$10.25
stir fried sesame tofu cubes & broccoli with carrots, local tomatoes, sunflower sprouts, sunflower seeds & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|TOFU SALAD
|$12.20
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Goi Chay - Vegan Garlic Tofu Salad
|$12.95
Traditional Vietnamese shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and garlic tofu in a tangy soy dressing and topped with crunchy bits of fried onion and garlic.
More about Uroko
SUSHI
Uroko
1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin
|Tofu Salad
|$5.50
Tofu salad with creamy sesame dressing