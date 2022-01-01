Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve tofu salad

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Broccoli Salad (V)(GF)$10.25
stir fried sesame tofu cubes & broccoli with carrots, local tomatoes, sunflower sprouts, sunflower seeds & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing
Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TOFU SALAD$12.20
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goi Chay - Vegan Garlic Tofu Salad$12.95
Traditional Vietnamese shredded cabbage salad with fresh herbs and garlic tofu in a tangy soy dressing and topped with crunchy bits of fried onion and garlic.
SUSHI

Uroko

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin

Avg 4.8 (513 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Salad$5.50
Tofu salad with creamy sesame dressing
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Salad$10.00
