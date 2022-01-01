Avocado salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Kani-Avocado Salad$6.00
Marinated Crab Mix, Masago, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, and Topped with Spicy Mayo
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Full Fried Avocado Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Berry
Compote, White Cheddar, Dijon Balsamic Dressing
Half Fried Avocado Salad$9.75
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Berry
Compote, White Cheddar, Dijon Balsamic Dressing
More about Oz. Tap House
Quinoa Avocado Salad image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Avocado Salad$12.50
Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.
Quinoa Avocado Salad$12.50
Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Chicken & Avocado Salad image

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
More about TLC
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
More about Poke-Poke
Kale & Avocado Salad image

 

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Avocado Salad$11.00
Kale, Charred Kale, Smashed Avocado Dressing, Dried Currants, Crispy Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds
More about Henbit
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Salad$6.60
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

