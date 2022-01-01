Avocado salad in Austin
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Spicy Kani-Avocado Salad
|$6.00
Marinated Crab Mix, Masago, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, and Topped with Spicy Mayo
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Full Fried Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Berry
Compote, White Cheddar, Dijon Balsamic Dressing
|Half Fried Avocado Salad
|$9.75
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Berry
Compote, White Cheddar, Dijon Balsamic Dressing
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Quinoa Avocado Salad
|$12.50
Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bibb & Romaine Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Cashews, Citrus-Peanut Vinaigrette
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
2320 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$11.00
Kale, Charred Kale, Smashed Avocado Dressing, Dried Currants, Crispy Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds