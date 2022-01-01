Croissant sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about épicerie café & grocery
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|breakfast croissant sandwich
|$10.00
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Sandwich
|$11.95
Smoked turkey and swiss cheese on a fresh baked croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Donut Taco Palace
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$3.99
|Sausage & Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$3.75
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$3.99