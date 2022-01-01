Italian subs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve italian subs
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Italian Cheese Sub
|$9.50
The Italian cheese steak comes with thinly sliced grilled ribeye steak or chicken breast, roasted red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms all topped with slices of provolone on a sub roll. It is served with our house fries and a side of marinara sauce.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Italian Beef Sub
|$13.99
Shaved Beef, Au Jus, Provolone, Giardiniera or Sweet Peppers. Served with Garlic Fries or Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.
Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
301 E. 8th St, Austin
|New York Italian Sub
|$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
The Grey Market - Austin
501 Brazos Street, Austin
|Italian Sub
|$14.00
salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
-Served 'Ready to Go', cold, no substitutions
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Italian Beef Sub
|$13.99
Shaved beef, au jus, Provolone, giardiniera or sweet peppers.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Italian Beef Sub
|$13.99
Shaved beef, au jus, Provolone, giardiniera or sweet peppers.