Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Cheese Sub$9.50
The Italian cheese steak comes with thinly sliced grilled ribeye steak or chicken breast, roasted red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms all topped with slices of provolone on a sub roll. It is served with our house fries and a side of marinara sauce.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Beef Sub$13.99
Shaved Beef, Au Jus, Provolone, Giardiniera or Sweet Peppers. Served with Garlic Fries or Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Banner pic

 

Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online

301 E. 8th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Italian Sub$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
More about Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
Consumer pic

 

The Grey Market - Austin

501 Brazos Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Sub$14.00
salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
-Served 'Ready to Go', cold, no substitutions
More about The Grey Market - Austin
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Beef Sub$13.99
Shaved beef, au jus, Provolone, giardiniera or sweet peppers.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Beef Sub$13.99
Shaved beef, au jus, Provolone, giardiniera or sweet peppers.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock image

 

Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

5217 98th St #600, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Sub$9.00
More about Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Falafel Salad

Cherry Pies

Tuna Steaks

Turkey Bacon

Rangoon

Yogurt Parfaits

Calamari

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston