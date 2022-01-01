Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$21.99
premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$21.99
premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

THUNDER CHIEF

3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$16.00
Coffee Rubbed Wagyu Tri Tip Cooked Medium Rare + Avocado + Super Greens + Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette + Pumpkin Seeds + Parmesan Cheese + Tomato + Shaved Red Onion
More about THUNDER CHIEF
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
More about Waterloo Ice House
d1dc9e9b-b76d-4187-aa57-b8082059451f image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Steak Salad image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$19.99
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Steak Salad image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$19.99
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Full Steak Salad$15.75
Romaine, Arugula, Red and Green Cabbage, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Cliantro, Avocado Jalapeño Dressing
Half Steak Salad$10.50
Romaine, Arugula, Red and Green Cabbage, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Cliantro, Avocado Jalapeño Dressing
More about Oz. Tap House
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

2828 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Zen Japanese Food Fast image

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK SALAD$12.20
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Steak Salad image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$19.99
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$21.99
premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

GRILL

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

8300 N FM 620, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wagyu Steak Salad$24.99
Medium-rare steak, romaine and arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, rye croutons, mission figs, Danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing
More about Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Wood-Fired Steak Salad$19.00
baby spinach, radicchio, baby arugula, red onions, egg, smoked gouda, hot cherry peppers, fried green tomatoes, green goddess dressing
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Oasthouse image

 

Oasthouse

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Wagyu Steak Salad$24.99
Medium-rare steak, romaine and arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, mission figs, danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing
Wagyu Steak Salad$24.99
medium-rare strip steak, romaine & arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, rye croutons, mission figs, danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing
More about Oasthouse
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chopped Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
More about Cafe Blue
Moonshine image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Black & Blue Steak Salad$20.00
petite tender, mixed greens, crispy tobacco onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles
More about Moonshine
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK & ARUGULA SALAD$14.95
Grilled prime sirloin, arugula, bleu cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, fresh Serrano & Dijon vinaigrette. Served with garlic Parmesan toast
More about FoodHeads
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL TUNA STEAK SALAD$12.00
LARGE TUNA STEAK SALAD$16.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

