Steak salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve steak salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$21.99
premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$21.99
premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$16.00
Coffee Rubbed Wagyu Tri Tip Cooked Medium Rare + Avocado + Super Greens + Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette + Pumpkin Seeds + Parmesan Cheese + Tomato + Shaved Red Onion
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$19.99
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Steak Salad
|$19.99
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Full Steak Salad
|$15.75
Romaine, Arugula, Red and Green Cabbage, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Cliantro, Avocado Jalapeño Dressing
|Half Steak Salad
|$10.50
Romaine, Arugula, Red and Green Cabbage, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Cliantro, Avocado Jalapeño Dressing
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|STEAK SALAD
|$12.20
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$19.99
grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette
Cabo Bob's Burritos
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$21.99
premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Steak Salad
|$17.95
You've been asking for it, so we made it delcious. Served with an A1 vinaigrette.
GRILL
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|Wagyu Steak Salad
|$24.99
Medium-rare steak, romaine and arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, rye croutons, mission figs, Danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
GRILL
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Wood-Fired Steak Salad
|$19.00
baby spinach, radicchio, baby arugula, red onions, egg, smoked gouda, hot cherry peppers, fried green tomatoes, green goddess dressing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$19.00
Oasthouse
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin
|GF Wagyu Steak Salad
|$24.99
Medium-rare steak, romaine and arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, mission figs, danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing
|Wagyu Steak Salad
|$24.99
medium-rare strip steak, romaine & arugula, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, rye croutons, mission figs, danish bleu cheese crumbles, green peppercorn buttermilk dressing
Cabo Bob's Burritos
7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Steak Salad
|$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Asian Chopped Steak Salad
|$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moonshine
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Black & Blue Steak Salad
|$20.00
petite tender, mixed greens, crispy tobacco onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles
FoodHeads
616 W. 34th Street, Austin
|STEAK & ARUGULA SALAD
|$14.95
Grilled prime sirloin, arugula, bleu cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, fresh Serrano & Dijon vinaigrette. Served with garlic Parmesan toast