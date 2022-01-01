Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori roti in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tandoori roti

Consumer pic

 

Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A

1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$1.99
More about Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A
Consumer pic

 

Tandoori Lounge

3601 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$2.49
More about Tandoori Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Tarts

Sesame Tofu

Al Pastor Tacos

Poboy

Enchiladas

Fried Cheesecake

Chicago Dogs

Tuna Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston