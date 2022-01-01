Meatball subs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Italian seasoned meatballs on a toasted sub roll with provolone cheese and marinara
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Meatball Sub
|$9.50
Our tasty meatballs and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on an Amoroso hearth baked roll. Order comes with our house fries.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Meatball Sub
|$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella. Served with Garlic Fries or
Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Meatball Sub
|$8.50
Meatballs layered with our zesty marinara and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Veal, Beef, and Pork Meatballs topped and Baked with Marinara and Mozzarella on a hoagie roll.
Benvolio's
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Romeo’s Meatball Sub
|$14.00
Fresh tomato sauce, basil, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, and garlic aioli.
Contains: allium & garlic, gluten, egg, nightshade, dairy
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|Meatball Sub
|$9.95
This oven baked sub is an easy dinner on busy nights. You've got meatballs smothered in marinara sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese in a sub roll, topped with oregano & parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Meatball Sandwich With Choice Of Side
|$14.99
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Meatball Sub
|$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Meatball Sub
|$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella.