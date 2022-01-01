Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$10.00
Italian seasoned meatballs on a toasted sub roll with provolone cheese and marinara
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.50
Our tasty meatballs and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on an Amoroso hearth baked roll. Order comes with our house fries.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella. Served with Garlic Fries or
Substitute 1/2 Salad for $2.99.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Meatball Sub$8.50
Meatballs layered with our zesty marinara and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
More about Woody's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$10.00
Meatball Sub
Meatball Sub$10.00
Veal, Beef, and Pork Meatballs topped and Baked with Marinara and Mozzarella on a hoagie roll.
More about 8-Bit Pizza
Item pic

 

Benvolio's

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Romeo’s Meatball Sub$14.00
Fresh tomato sauce, basil, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, and garlic aioli.
Contains: allium & garlic, gluten, egg, nightshade, dairy
More about Benvolio's
Item pic

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$9.95
This oven baked sub is an easy dinner on busy nights. You've got meatballs smothered in marinara sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese in a sub roll, topped with oregano & parmesan cheese.
More about Market Street Pizza
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich With Choice Of Side$14.99
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.99
Marinara, Mozzarella.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock image

 

Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

5217 98th St #600, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$9.00
More about Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock
Restaurant banner

 

Stonys Pizza LLC

.9521 W US highway 290 suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sandwich$12.00
homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese
More about Stonys Pizza LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Sweet Corn

Shrimp Wraps

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Goat Cheese Salad

Hot Chocolate

Zeppole

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Philly Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston