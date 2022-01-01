Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sp2: Shrimp salad$14.95
Grilled shrimp flavored with Thai chili, onions, scallions, mushrooms, carrots, lemongrass and house Chili-lime dressing. Served with fresh lettuce underneath.
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad$17.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad$16.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad$17.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Salad$17.99
mixed greens, cucumber, soybeans, hearts of palm, mango, pickled avocado, poached shrimp, coconut lime vinaigrette
Zen Japanese Food Fast image

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SALAD$12.20
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

200 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$12.00
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad$17.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SR Shrimp Salad$15.95
Mixed leaf lettuce with Gulf shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo, tortilla strips GF
Consumer pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
ADD Shrimp for Salad or Pasta$9.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Chicken Salad - Goi Tom Ga$15.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
Shrimp Salad - Goi Tom$14.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Snobb Salad$23.00
Greens, sweet corn, egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, sherry mustard vinaigrette
GF Shrimp Snobb Salad$23.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
Item pic

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad$18.00
Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs,
feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Chicken Salad - Goi Tom Ga$15.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
Shrimp Salad - Goi Tom$14.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
