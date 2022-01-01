Shrimp salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Sp2: Shrimp salad
|$14.95
Grilled shrimp flavored with Thai chili, onions, scallions, mushrooms, carrots, lemongrass and house Chili-lime dressing. Served with fresh lettuce underneath.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad
|$17.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad
|$16.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad
|$17.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Shrimp Salad
|$17.99
mixed greens, cucumber, soybeans, hearts of palm, mango, pickled avocado, poached shrimp, coconut lime vinaigrette
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|SHRIMP SALAD
|$12.20
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
200 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Shrimp Salad
|$12.00
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad
|$17.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|SR Shrimp Salad
|$15.95
Mixed leaf lettuce with Gulf shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo, tortilla strips GF
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|ADD Shrimp for Salad or Pasta
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Salad
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Shrimp and Chicken Salad - Goi Tom Ga
|$15.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
|Shrimp Salad - Goi Tom
|$14.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Shrimp Snobb Salad
|$23.00
Greens, sweet corn, egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, sherry mustard vinaigrette
|GF Shrimp Snobb Salad
|$23.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs,
feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.
|Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
Pho MPH - 1st St
3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin
|Shrimp and Chicken Salad - Goi Tom Ga
|$15.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
|Shrimp Salad - Goi Tom
|$14.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing