Pad thai in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pad thai
of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Pad Thai
|$27.00
sautéed shrimp, mixed vegetables, mushrooms, sweet potato noodles, onions, cilantro, lime, egg, topped w roasted peanuts (GF) (modify vegetarian)
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Vegan Pad Thai
|$14.00
(v) tofu or shrimp \\ mushrooms \\ bean sprouts \\ scallions \\ peanuts
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, beansprout, scallion, peanut
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Pad Thai
rice noodle, peanut, bean sprout, green onion, egg
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, beansprout, scallion, peanut
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Stir Fried with rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions and egg served in a Traditional Tamarind sauce.
|Pad Thai with Tofu
|$14.00
Tofu Stir Fried with rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions and egg served in a Traditional Tamarind sauce.
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Thin rice Noodle / Egg / Scallions
Carrots / Bean Sprouts / Preserved Radish
Peanut / Fried Onions / Tamarind sauce
Mayuree Thai Tavern
2318 Fleet St, Baltimore
|PAD THAI
|$15.00
Original Recipe, with Real Tamarind Juice, Thin Rice Noodle, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, and Red Tofu