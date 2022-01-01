Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tomato salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Antipasto Salad Field greens, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olives and cucumbers served with a balsamic dressing$8.79
Egg Salad Sandwich BLT Cafe made egg salad served on Jewish Rye with Lettuce, tomato and bacon$6.29
Deluxe Caesar Salad, Classic Caesar including grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, imported parmesan and house croutons$7.39
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Dragon Bean Tomato And Shallot Salad (Gf/vg)$5.00
almonds, lemon zest & citrus
(gf/v)
Tomato salad$16.00
skinless cherry tomatoes, whipped burrata, local greens, sourdough croutons, candied cashews & chili oil (v)
More about The Corner Pantry
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap$8.25
Shrimp Salad Stuffed Tomato$13.75
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

