Buffalo wings in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$12.00
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.50
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$14.50
spicy and delicious
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Buffalo Wings$9.95
Breaded fried chicken wings tossed in hot buffalo sauce with choice of dipping sauce.
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings (20)$21.99
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Buffalo Wing Ding$18.00
Medium Buffalo Wing Ding$13.00
Buffalo Wing Dinner$15.00
Crispy buffalo chicken wings served with French fries and Cole slaw.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Lamb Buffalo Wings$19.00
Confit chicken wings (10 to a serving), tossed in house buffalo sauce, blended with frank’s red hot and butter. Served with house blue cheese and house ranch
Allergies -
Allium: sauce
Dairy: sauce
Nightshade: cure and sauce
Finfish: house blue cheese and ranch
