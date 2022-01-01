Buffalo wings in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.50
spicy and delicious
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
Breaded fried chicken wings tossed in hot buffalo sauce with choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Buffalo Wings (20)
|$21.99
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Large Buffalo Wing Ding
|$18.00
|Medium Buffalo Wing Ding
|$13.00
|Buffalo Wing Dinner
|$15.00
Crispy buffalo chicken wings served with French fries and Cole slaw.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Black Lamb Buffalo Wings
|$19.00
Confit chicken wings (10 to a serving), tossed in house buffalo sauce, blended with frank’s red hot and butter. Served with house blue cheese and house ranch
Allergies -
Allium: sauce
Dairy: sauce
Nightshade: cure and sauce
Finfish: house blue cheese and ranch
