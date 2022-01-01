Chocolate brownies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|tcho chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|tcho chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie
|$2.49
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Brownie
|$3.50
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Dark Chocolate Brownie
|$3.50
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Double Chocolate Chip Brownie
|$3.00
Large brownie baked in house with extra chocolate chips.
|Sweet Teez Triple Chocolate Brownies
|$4.50
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Soy, Milk
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|tcho chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|tcho chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|tcho chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales
1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E, Boston
|bittersweet chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
