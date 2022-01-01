Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Everything Bagel Crispy Tofu Congee$16.00
Congee topped with crispy Heiwa (ME) tofu, local mushrooms and veggies and a lazy egg. Comes with crispy shallots, scallions & cilantro, furikake, and kimchi on the side | vegetarian (vegan without egg)
More about Mei Mei
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY TOFU$6.95
Deep fried soybean tofu. Serve with sweet & sour sauce
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy-Tofu (12)$6.35
Fried fresh tofu until golden crispy brown, served with sweet sauce & ground peanut.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

