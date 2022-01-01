Crispy tofu in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crispy tofu
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|The Everything Bagel Crispy Tofu Congee
|$16.00
Congee topped with crispy Heiwa (ME) tofu, local mushrooms and veggies and a lazy egg. Comes with crispy shallots, scallions & cilantro, furikake, and kimchi on the side | vegetarian (vegan without egg)
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CRISPY TOFU
|$6.95
Deep fried soybean tofu. Serve with sweet & sour sauce
