Apple salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve apple salad

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Half Tray Spinach & Apple Salad$35.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Salad$14.00
Apple Salad$14.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.50
Our fresh chicken salad tossed with apples, mayonnaise, raisins and walnuts, garnished with fresh greens and vegetables
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shaved Apple Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Plump Golden Raisins, Shaved Honeycrisp Apples, Vermont Goat Cheese, Honey Mustard Dressing
Gluten Free
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

