Fish burritos in Boston

La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|FISH CHIPOTLE BURRITO
|$10.00
Griddle pressed burrito with avocado, cheese, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Burrito Fish
|$19.00
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Fish Burrito
|$10.95
