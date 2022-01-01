Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh fruit cup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup

Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Cup$5.25
Fresh Fruit Cup$5.25
Fresh Fruit Cup$4.50
More about Sorelle–Seaport
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Fruit Cup$4.50
cantaloupe, melon, fresh mixed berries, grapes, pineapple
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Cup$5.25
Fresh Fruit Cup$5.25
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Cup$5.50
cantaloupe, melon, mixed berries, grapes, pineapple
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Tatte - Boston Bakery image

 

Tatte - Boston Bakery

60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston

No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup$4.50
Fresh seasonal fruit & berries with a touch of mint. Enjoy!
More about Tatte - Boston Bakery

