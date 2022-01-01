Fresh fruit cup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$5.25
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$5.25
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$4.50
cantaloupe, melon, fresh mixed berries, grapes, pineapple
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$5.25
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$5.25
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$5.50
cantaloupe, melon, mixed berries, grapes, pineapple
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$4.50
Fresh seasonal fruit & berries with a touch of mint. Enjoy!
