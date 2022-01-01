Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve leche cake

Chilacates - South End

275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

Takeout
TRES LECHES CAKE$4.00
More about Chilacates - South End
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake And Churros$10.00
More about El Centro
Oliveiras East Boston

297 Chelsea St, East Boston

TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches (Milk Cake)$4.75
Tres leches literally means, “three milks” and tres leches cake is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture. Tres leches cake is a popular cake in Mexico and Latin America.
More about Oliveiras East Boston

