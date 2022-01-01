Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve macarons

Consumer pic

 

American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Macaron$6.00
More about American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
Consumer pic

 

Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar

246 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Macaron (GF)$3.50
From our friends at Veron in LA, these vegan, gluten-free treats are equal parts delicious and beautiful. All flavors contain nuts
More about Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar
Item pic

 

Peregrine

170 charles street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
macaron St. Emilión$2.00
An older version of the Parisian favorite. The macaron St Emilión is more rustic, but just as delicious. It is the preferred version in the Niçoise region of France.
More about Peregrine

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Salmon

Italian Sandwiches

Pappardelle

Enchiladas

Blueberry Pancakes

Grits

Karaage

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston