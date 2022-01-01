Macarons in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve macarons
More about American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Coconut Macaron
|$6.00
More about Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar
Lulu Green Organic Cafe, Bakery and Juice Bar
246 West Broadway, Boston
|French Macaron (GF)
|$3.50
From our friends at Veron in LA, these vegan, gluten-free treats are equal parts delicious and beautiful. All flavors contain nuts
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.