Turkey bacon in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve turkey bacon
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$5.00
|Turkey Bacon Side
|$4.00
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar
|$10.50
COUNTRY WHITE
|Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar
|$10.50
COUNTRY WHITE
|Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar
|$9.25
COUNTRY WHITE
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Turkey Bacon Flatbread
|$9.99
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
2306 Washington St, Roxbury
|Turkey Bacon Egg Plate
|$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, grits or home fries & white, wheat or rye toast. American, cheddar or Swiss cheese add .50. English muffin or bagel add .75
|Turkey Bacon
|$3.25
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar
|$10.50
COUNTRY WHITE
|Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar
|$10.50
COUNTRY WHITE
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Turkey Bacon Benedict
|$16.00
Poached Eggs on a Challah with Turkey Bacon, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions with Hollandaise Sauce.
Served with crushed potatoes
Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Turkey Bacon
|$2.00
|Turkey Bacon Avocado
|$8.50
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.