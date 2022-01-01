Coleslaw in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve coleslaw
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Coleslaw (GF) Qt
|$9.00
|Coleslaw (GF) Side
|$3.50
|Coleslaw (GF) Pint
|$5.99
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Side of Coleslaw
|$2.25
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Coleslaw
|$2.50
Fresh cut coleslaw mixed with our homemade dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Coleslaw (5oz side)
|$1.00
5oz Coleslaw Side
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|$Side of Coleslaw
|$3.00
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy coleslaw *vegetarian, gluten-free*
|1 lb Coleslaw
|$4.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **