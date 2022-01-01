Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw (GF) Qt$9.00
Coleslaw (GF) Side$3.50
Coleslaw (GF) Pint$5.99
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
The Grapevine Restaurant image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Coleslaw$2.25
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Coleslaw$0.95
More about Just Pizza
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$2.95
More about Creekview Restaurant
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.50
Fresh cut coleslaw mixed with our homemade dressing.
More about Joe's Deli
Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Joe's Deli
IKE & BGs- Niagara image

 

IKE & BGs- Niagara

56 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.50
More about IKE & BGs- Niagara
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw (5oz side)$1.00
5oz Coleslaw Side
More about My Tomato Pie
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$1.00
More about Wellington Pub
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
$Side of Coleslaw$3.00
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.99
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy coleslaw *vegetarian, gluten-free*
1 lb Coleslaw$4.99
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl.
**Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

IKE & BG Restuarant

1646 Genesee St, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.50
More about IKE & BG Restuarant

