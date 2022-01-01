Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tender salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken tender salad

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$7.29
Chopped chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato in a deep fried tortilla bowl served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad (large)$12.99
lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chicken fingers.
More about Abbott Pizza
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$15.99
Chicken fingers served over mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Pubski Pub image

 

Pubski Pub

2437 William St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$12.49
More about Pubski Pub
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$14.53
More about Imperial Pizza
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Fresh Greens with Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Crumbly Bleu Cheese & Chicken Finger slices
topped with your favorite Buffalo Wing Sauce.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Finger Salad$10.24
Lettuce, Tomato , Onion, Fingers & Cheese
More about Kensington Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Finger Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, croutons & bleu cheese dressing.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda

