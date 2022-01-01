Chicken tender salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken tender salad
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$14.00
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$7.29
Chopped chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato in a deep fried tortilla bowl served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Abbott Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Salad (large)
|$12.99
lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chicken fingers.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$15.99
Chicken fingers served over mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.00
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Greens with Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Crumbly Bleu Cheese & Chicken Finger slices
topped with your favorite Buffalo Wing Sauce.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.99
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
More about Kensington Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.24
Lettuce, Tomato , Onion, Fingers & Cheese