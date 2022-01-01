Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.50
More about The Mad Monkfish
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Cake Slice$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.75
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
mom's mini chocolate cake$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Cake$13.00
Dark chocolate mousse, coffee, cocoa nibs, vegan and gluten free!
More about Pagu
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
low fat vegan chocolate cake$4.50
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Chocolate cream cheese icing, halvah crumb. One slice
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.00
low fat vegan chocolate cake$4.50
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Catering
Item pic

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice$9.50
Chocolate-Hazelnut Souffle Cake$5.00
The Chocolate Cake$125.00
If you do not see your preferred cake size available, to order please give us a call during store hours.
More about LASAISON BAKERY
Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake$6.95
5-layer chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting
More about State Park
Season To Go image

 

Season To Go

2447 Mass ave, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$11.00
balsamic macerated strawberries, basil, marscapone
More about Season To Go
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate & Cream Cake 巧克力蛋糕杯 (to go)$8.50
Puff pastry filled with vanilla cream and covered with chocolate.
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Layer Cake (4" cake)$24.00
The classic light chocolate cake with a coconut and pecan caramel.
Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Buttercream (slice)$5.50
A 3-3/4 inch slice of chocolate sheet cake with chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Crunch Cake$8.00
Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sorbet
More about Russell House Tavern
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

