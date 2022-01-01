Chocolate cake in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.50
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chocolate Layer Cake Slice
|$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
|6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)
|$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
|Slice Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|mom's mini chocolate cake
|$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
Dark chocolate mousse, coffee, cocoa nibs, vegan and gluten free!
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|low fat vegan chocolate cake
|$4.50
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Chocolate cream cheese icing, halvah crumb. One slice
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
|low fat vegan chocolate cake
|$4.50
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice
|$9.50
|Chocolate-Hazelnut Souffle Cake
|$5.00
|The Chocolate Cake
|$125.00
If you do not see your preferred cake size available, to order please give us a call during store hours.
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Mamaleh's Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
5-layer chocolate cake with chocolate cream cheese frosting
Season To Go
2447 Mass ave, CAMBRIDGE
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
balsamic macerated strawberries, basil, marscapone
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Chocolate & Cream Cake 巧克力蛋糕杯 (to go)
|$8.50
Puff pastry filled with vanilla cream and covered with chocolate.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|German Chocolate Layer Cake (4" cake)
|$24.00
The classic light chocolate cake with a coconut and pecan caramel.
|Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Buttercream (slice)
|$5.50
A 3-3/4 inch slice of chocolate sheet cake with chocolate buttercream frosting.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Triple Chocolate Crunch Cake
|$8.00
Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sorbet