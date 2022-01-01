Croissant sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Turkey Croissant Deli Sandwich
|$6.99
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Fontina, arugula, oven-dried tomatotes, herb aioli. Includes housemade potato chips.
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Croissant Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried egg, bacon, avocado, house sauce, cheesy potato casserole
Breakfast House
3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
