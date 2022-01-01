Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Croissant Deli Sandwich$6.99
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Fontina, arugula, oven-dried tomatotes, herb aioli. Includes housemade potato chips.
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
More about Breakfast House
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwich$15.00
Fried egg, bacon, avocado, house sauce, cheesy potato casserole
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$14.00
More about The Duplex
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
CROISSANT SANDWICH$11.75
Grilled croissant sandwich filled with two scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese and Virginia Ham.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce.
Add a side salad $4
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

