Salad wrap in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve salad wrap
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.00
Romaine, tomato and parmesan, topped with caesar dressing then wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with tomato bisque and mixed fries
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Large House Salad Wrap
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Herb chicken, carrot, celery, grape romaine, almonds
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Caesar Salad Wrap w/fries
|$12.00
PappaRoti - Chicago
218 W Lake St, Chicago
|Hommus & Salad Wrap Combo
|$10.99
|Hummus & Salad Wrap
|$5.99
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
City Social
120 N Lasalle, Chicago
|Lettuce Wrap Salad
|$17.00