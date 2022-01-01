Salad wrap in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad Wrap$9.00
Romaine, tomato and parmesan, topped with caesar dressing then wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with tomato bisque and mixed fries
More about Simone's Bar
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Large House Salad Wrap$12.00
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Herb chicken, carrot, celery, grape romaine, almonds
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad Wrap w/fries$12.00
More about The Fireplace Inn
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Chicago

218 W Lake St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hommus & Salad Wrap Combo$10.99
Hummus & Salad Wrap$5.99
More about PappaRoti - Chicago
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lettuce Wrap Salad$17.00
More about City Social

