Tiramisu in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve tiramisu
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|TIRAMISU
|$5.00
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Tiramisu cake
|$3.99
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Tiramisu
|$4.99
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Salerno Family Tiramisu
|$11.00
chocolate dusting
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
chocolate dusting