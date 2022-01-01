Kebabs in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve kebabs
Rodo's European Grill
3369 Indianola ave, Columbus
|Kofte Kebab
|$16.00
|Steak Kebab
|$18.00
|Chicken Kebab
|$15.00
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|LAMB KEBAB ENTRÉES
|$18.00
Charbroiled skewer of marinated lamb
|Side Beef Kebab
|$13.00
|BEEF KEBAB ENTRÉES
|$19.00
Charbroiled skewer of marinated tenderloin beef
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Chicken Seekh Kebab
|$15.99
Sizzling chicken, lentils and spices and skewered.
|Lamb Seekh Kebab
|$15.99
Sizzling lamb, lentils and spices and skewered.
|Kids Murg Malai Kebabs
|$7.00
Chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, cream, black pepper and ginger garlic paste.