Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kofte Kebab$16.00
Steak Kebab$18.00
Chicken Kebab$15.00
More about Rodo's European Grill
Item pic

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LAMB KEBAB ENTRÉES$18.00
Charbroiled skewer of marinated lamb
Side Beef Kebab$13.00
BEEF KEBAB ENTRÉES$19.00
Charbroiled skewer of marinated tenderloin beef
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus
Item pic

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Seekh Kebab$15.99
Sizzling chicken, lentils and spices and skewered.
Lamb Seekh Kebab$15.99
Sizzling lamb, lentils and spices and skewered.
Kids Murg Malai Kebabs$7.00
Chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, cream, black pepper and ginger garlic paste.
More about Dakshin
Restaurant banner

 

Velca Grill

2151 W Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kebab (Cevapi)$16.00
Seasoned ground beef with special herbs served with 2 sides of your choice
More about Velca Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Muffins

Kulcha

Gnocchi

Reuben

Noodle Soup

Calamari

Shawarma

Steak Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston