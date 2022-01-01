Turkey clubs in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Dakota's Steakhouse
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|Herb Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$17.00
House made Herb Roasted Turkey, thinly sliced. Served on Multigrain Wheat Bread with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese. Your Choice of Caesar Salad or Fries.
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Roasted Turkey Club
|$9.00
Herb-roasted turkey (or substitute chicken breast), thick-cut bacon, tomato, avocado, arugula, garlic aïoli, oat + flax toast