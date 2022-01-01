Turkey clubs in Dallas

Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herb Roasted Turkey Sandwich$17.00
House made Herb Roasted Turkey, thinly sliced. Served on Multigrain Wheat Bread with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese. Your Choice of Caesar Salad or Fries.
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Club$9.00
Herb-roasted turkey (or substitute chicken breast), thick-cut bacon, tomato, avocado, arugula, garlic aïoli, oat + flax toast
More about Hatchways Café
Savory Cityplace image

 

Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$8.95
Whole wheat bread, smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo. Toasted or Deli Style
More about Savory Cityplace

