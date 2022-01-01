Bruschetta in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve bruschetta
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
Toasted crostini topped with mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Pomodoro Bruschetta
|$9.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Pomodoro Bruschetta
|$9.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Spinach Artichoke Dip & Bruschetta
|$12.99
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Pea & Asparagus Bruschetta
|$14.00
peas, asparagus, ricotta, mint pesto, prosciutto
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|Goat Cheese & Tomato Jam Bruschetta
|$9.00
Goat cheese, aged balsamic, sea salt
|Tomato & Basil Bruschetta
|$9.00
garlic, olive oil, aged balsamic. grana padano
Russo's New York Pizzeria
13126 FM 1960 W, Houston
|Bruschetta Trio
|$9.95
Choose 3 for $9.95
Prosciutto & Fig
Organic fig spread, rolled Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.
Pomodoro
Fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
Truffle Mushroom & Arugula
A blend of mushrooms, truffle oil, and fresh arugula.
Postino Town and Country
791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
3 Homemade bread slices topped with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, oregano \tand EVOO from Sicily.
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|N'DUJA BRUSCHETTA
|$7.50
N'duja, bruschetta, honey (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)
Postino Heights
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Pomodoro Bruschetta
|$9.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
DO NOT USE
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Bruschetta
|$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Single Bruschetta
|$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
FIORI
4315 Montrose Lvd., Houston
|Bruschetta pomodoro rucola
|$10.00
tomato, arugula, sourdough
Postino Uptown Park
1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.