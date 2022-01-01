Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve bruschetta

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
Toasted crostini topped with mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Main pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pomodoro Bruschetta$9.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pomodoro Bruschetta$9.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip & Bruschetta$12.99
More about Lasagna House
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Pea & Asparagus Bruschetta$14.00
peas, asparagus, ricotta, mint pesto, prosciutto
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese & Tomato Jam Bruschetta$9.00
Goat cheese, aged balsamic, sea salt
Tomato & Basil Bruschetta$9.00
garlic, olive oil, aged balsamic. grana padano
More about The Tasting Room
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

13126 FM 1960 W, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Trio$9.95
Choose 3 for $9.95
Prosciutto & Fig
Organic fig spread, rolled Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula.
Pomodoro
Fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
Truffle Mushroom & Arugula
A blend of mushrooms, truffle oil, and fresh arugula.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6) image

 

Postino Town and Country

791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
More about Postino Town and Country
Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.00
3 Homemade bread slices topped with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, oregano \tand EVOO from Sicily.
More about Impero Italiano
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
More about Postino Montrose
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
N'DUJA BRUSCHETTA$7.50
N'duja, bruschetta, honey (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)
More about Coltivare
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6) image

 

Postino Heights

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
More about Postino Heights
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pomodoro Bruschetta$9.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Bruschetta image

 

DO NOT USE

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Delivery
Bruschetta$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
Single Bruschetta$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
More about DO NOT USE
Bruschetta pomodoro rucola image

 

FIORI

4315 Montrose Lvd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta pomodoro rucola$10.00
tomato, arugula, sourdough
More about FIORI
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board image

 

Postino Uptown Park

1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
More about Postino Uptown Park
Osso & Kristalla image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Osso & Kristalla

1515 Texas, Houston

Avg 4.3 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA$9.00
More about Osso & Kristalla

