Spinach and artichoke dip in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
A blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, and roasted garlic, swirled in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with toasted
focaccia bread.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.
More about Local Table
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip & Bruschetta$12.99
More about Lasagna House
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP image

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$9.00
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, and our five cheese blend served up with fresh fried tortilla chips. Easily your new favorite way to start a meal!
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.95
With tortilla chips
More about Urban American Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach, Jalapeno & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Creamy Spinach, Artichoke and Jalapeno dip with toasted sourdough bowl and tortilla chips
More about Hearsay on the Green
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Artichoke hearts & spinach, served in a cast-iron skillet with plantain & tortilla chips.
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.99
Topped with parmesan and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.99
Topped with parmesan and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
More about Katz's - Heights
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach and artichokes, 3 cheese béchamel, herbs & panko with house-made chips.
More about KP's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More

16010 West Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with sliced garlic toast or fried wonton chips.
More about Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach, Jalapeno & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Creamy Spinach, Artichoke and Jalapeno dip with toasted sourdough bowl and tortilla chips
More about Hearsay Market Square
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.
More about Local Table
Pour Behavior image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pour Behavior

2211 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 3.7 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
More about Pour Behavior
Item pic

 

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
spinach & artichoke dip$11.00
!! NUT ALLERGY !!
spinach & artichoke dip, pappadew peppers, green onion & house chile lime tortilla chips
More about d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

