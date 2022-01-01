Spinach and artichoke dip in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
A blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, and roasted garlic, swirled in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with toasted
focaccia bread.
More about Local Table
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.
More about Lasagna House
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Spinach Artichoke Dip & Bruschetta
|$12.99
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$9.00
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, and our five cheese blend served up with fresh fried tortilla chips. Easily your new favorite way to start a meal!
More about Urban American Kitchen
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.95
With tortilla chips
More about Hearsay on the Green
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Spinach, Jalapeno & Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Creamy Spinach, Artichoke and Jalapeno dip with toasted sourdough bowl and tortilla chips
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Artichoke hearts & spinach, served in a cast-iron skillet with plantain & tortilla chips.
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
More about Katz's - Montrose
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.99
Topped with parmesan and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
More about Katz's - Heights
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.99
Topped with parmesan and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh baked bagel chips
More about KP's Kitchen
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Spinach and artichokes, 3 cheese béchamel, herbs & panko with house-made chips.
More about Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with sliced garlic toast or fried wonton chips.
More about Hearsay Market Square
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Spinach, Jalapeno & Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Creamy Spinach, Artichoke and Jalapeno dip with toasted sourdough bowl and tortilla chips
More about Local Table
Local Table
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.
More about Pour Behavior
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pour Behavior
2211 Travis Street, Houston
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00