Chilaquiles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chilaquiles
La Calle Tacos
3313 Ella Blvd, Houston
|BREAKFAST Chilaquiles La Calle
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|CHILAQUILES W / CHICKEN
|$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado with Rotisserie Chicken
|CHILAQUILES W / BRISKET
|$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado, with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket
|CHILAQUILES
|$12.95
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Dencel's Chilaquiles Burrito
|$12.00
|Chilaquiles
|$14.20
Tortillas smothered in tomatillo & epasote salsa layered over a 100% vegan omelet. Topped with chopped onion, cilantro, & our in house crema. Served with a side of black beans. Perfect.
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Revival Chilaquiles
|$15.00
Crispy corn tostadas, borracho beans, salsa verde, 2 yard eggs, radish, jalapeño, queso fresco
Cuchara Restaurant
214 Fairview St, Houston
|Chilaquiles cremosos de cilantro
|$15.00
Creamy cilantro chilaquiles with side of 2 fried eggs
|Chilaquiles blancos
|$15.00
White chilaquiles with side of 2 fried eggs
|Chilaquiles rojos
|$15.00
Red chilaquiles with side of 2 fried eggs
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Chilaquiles
crispy homemade totopo chips topped with your choice of pulled chicken breast or carne asada, your choice of sauce, cheese, crema mexicana and onion
La Calle Tacos
401 Gray St., Houston
|BREAKFAST Chilaquiles en Salsa Mixta
|$11.49
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
|BREAKFAST Chilaquiles La Calle
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
Nana's Restaurant
4620 W 34th St, Houston
|CHILAQUILES VERDES
|$8.25
|CHILAQUILES TACO
|$3.75
Tortilla chips eggs, tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cheese.
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
La Calle Tacos
909 Franklin St, Houston
|BREAKFAST Chilaquiles La Calle
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.