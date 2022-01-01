Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chilaquiles

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation image

 

The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$12.00
More about The Original Ninfa's
Item pic

 

La Calle Tacos

3313 Ella Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAKFAST Chilaquiles La Calle$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
More about La Calle Tacos
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES W / CHICKEN$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado with Rotisserie Chicken
CHILAQUILES W / BRISKET$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado, with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket
CHILAQUILES$12.95
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dencel's Chilaquiles Burrito$12.00
Chilaquiles$14.20
Tortillas smothered in tomatillo & epasote salsa layered over a 100% vegan omelet. Topped with chopped onion, cilantro, & our in house crema. Served with a side of black beans. Perfect.
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Revival Chilaquiles$15.00
Crispy corn tostadas, borracho beans, salsa verde, 2 yard eggs, radish, jalapeño, queso fresco
More about Revival Market
Cuchara Restaurant image

 

Cuchara Restaurant

214 Fairview St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles cremosos de cilantro$15.00
Creamy cilantro chilaquiles with side of 2 fried eggs
Chilaquiles blancos$15.00
White chilaquiles with side of 2 fried eggs
Chilaquiles rojos$15.00
Red chilaquiles with side of 2 fried eggs
More about Cuchara Restaurant
Item pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles
crispy homemade totopo chips topped with your choice of pulled chicken breast or carne asada, your choice of sauce, cheese, crema mexicana and onion
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Calle Tacos

401 Gray St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST Chilaquiles en Salsa Mixta$11.49
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
BREAKFAST Chilaquiles La Calle$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
More about La Calle Tacos
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES VERDES$8.25
CHILAQUILES TACO$3.75
Tortilla chips eggs, tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cheese.
More about Nana's Restaurant
The Original Ninfa's Uptown image

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.00
More about The Original Ninfa's
Item pic

 

La Calle Tacos

909 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAKFAST Chilaquiles La Calle$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
More about La Calle Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verdes$16.00
fried corn tortillas, tangy salsa verde, sunny side up egg, crema fresca, cilantro, queso fresco, topped with slow-cooked carnitas
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

