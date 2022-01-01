Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Eurasia Fusion Sushi image

 

Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch

1330 Wirt Rd Suite B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Soup$5.00
More about Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Vegetables Soup$4.95
Chicken Vegetables Soup (L)$9.25
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Consumer pic

 

Killer Noodle - Houston

1835 N Shepherd dr #B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tokyo With Soup Large$15.00
Veggie DT With Soup$13.50
Veggie Tokyo With Soup$13.50
More about Killer Noodle - Houston
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Vegetable Soup (Small$6.00
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club
Huynh Restaurant image

 

Huynh Restaurant

912 St Emanuel St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Vegetable Soup$8.50
Soup with tofu & mixed vegetables in chicken broth
Vegetable Soup$8.50
Mixed vegetables in chicken broth with your choice of noodles.
More about Huynh Restaurant
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGETABLE SOUP & TOFU$4.95
Mixed vegetables with soft tofu in vegetarian broth. (ต้มจืดเต้าหู้วุ้นเส้น)
More about Morning Side Thai
Banner pic

 

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive

1608 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken and Veggie Soup$6.00
More about Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Fajita Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Brisket

Turkey Burgers

Coleslaw

Miso Soup

Walnut Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston