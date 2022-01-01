Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

56ef1875-5e67-4f19-a205-0d2503be5ca0 image

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill image

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo chicken sandwich combo$14.95
Buffalo chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Spicy fried chicken breast marinated with Buffalo sauce, pickle, chipotle mayo , on a toasted bun
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo "Chicken" Sandwich (gfo)$16.00
Slightly spicy fried "chicken" yuba (tofu skin) with a Korean spice dredge, house-made buffalo sauce, spicy coleslaw, pickles, and horseradish-herb mayo. Served on a toasted focaccia bun. Choice of tater tots or slaw. Contains Gluten.
More about Jewel
Item pic

 

WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN

4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
More about WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
Item pic

 

UNCOOL BAR

7881 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy chicken breast, classic buffalo sauce, house-made ranch, kale slaw
More about UNCOOL BAR
Item pic

 

Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

5050 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
More about Wolfies Roaming 1 -Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Lox

Teriyaki Bowls

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Quiche Lorraine

Garden Salad

Egg Rolls

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston