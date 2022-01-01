Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
The Crispy Chicken is tossed in Buffalo Sauce then topped with our Ranch.
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Buffalo chicken sandwich combo
|$14.95
Buffalo chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Spicy fried chicken breast marinated with Buffalo sauce, pickle, chipotle mayo , on a toasted bun
More about Jewel
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Buffalo "Chicken" Sandwich (gfo)
|$16.00
Slightly spicy fried "chicken" yuba (tofu skin) with a Korean spice dredge, house-made buffalo sauce, spicy coleslaw, pickles, and horseradish-herb mayo. Served on a toasted focaccia bun. Choice of tater tots or slaw. Contains Gluten.
More about WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
4939 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
More about UNCOOL BAR
UNCOOL BAR
7881 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Crispy chicken breast, classic buffalo sauce, house-made ranch, kale slaw