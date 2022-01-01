Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate fudge cake in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate fudge cake

e71b75f0-9e16-44b7-b079-79b40074fb1e image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
More about Pura Vita
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Skor Bar
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with creamy chocolate icing, dripping in Belgium dark chocolate, topped with chocolate curls, and THEN topped with crushed Skor candy bar! Made entirely with See's chocolate.
Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with a light cream cheese icing. and sprinkled and dripping with Belgium dark chocolate. Made entirely with See's Chocolate, this is one of our most popular cakes!
-Alcove's most popular cake!
White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
More about ALCOVE
Consumer pic

 

Farfalla Los Feliz

1978 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
OLD-FASHIONED CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE$11.00
More about Farfalla Los Feliz

