Louisville bakeries you'll love

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Cherry Pie
|$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
|Popular items
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
|Cherry Pie
|$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
PIZZA
MozzaPi
12102 LaGrange Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$11.00
mixed spring greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, parmesan, dijon mustard lemon dressing, with focaccia
|FAMOUS SPICY GIARDINIERA
|$13.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, topped with a mixture of pickled vegetables
|THE FLORENZA
|$13.00
pesto, mozzarella, spinach, grilled chicken, olive oil, lemon
Butchertown Grocery Bakery
743 E Main Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate, maldon salt
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$6.00
valrhona chocolate
|Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookie
|$3.00
bourbon barrel smoked demerara
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
|Brownies
|$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Brownies
|$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Dutch Apple
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
|Buckeyes
|$1.25
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized
treats for all.