Louisville breakfast spots you'll love

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$8.99
Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Daddy Rich's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Daddy Rich's

617 W. Oak St., Louisville

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
# 2 Combo (4Tenders)$9.43
10 Wings$12.99
# 1 Combo (5 Wings)$8.99
More about Daddy Rich's
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Big Stack$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
LouVino image

 

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seared Scallops$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
Beignets$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed, served with vanilla anglaise for dipping
Truffle Parmesan Frites$10.00
Served with truffle aioli for dipping
More about LouVino
Trifecta image

PIZZA

Trifecta

1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Salad$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack, pickled onions, romaine, tortilla strips, Creamy Chipotle Dressing
BYO Burrito$9.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and up to four fillings
Build Your Own Salad$7.50
Choose your base and up to 4 toppings. Additional toppings and proteins can be added for an additional charge.
More about Trifecta
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Theresa Sweet Chili Linguine$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
Hot Brown$17.00
French bread topped with roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomato then baked with Mornay sauce.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits$16.99
Superchef's Omelet$12.50
Waffle Bites$5.99
More about Superchefs - Louisville
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
More about Wild Eggs
Biscuit Belly image

SANDWICHES

Biscuit Belly

5207 New Cut Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (94 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Boozy Bird$9.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in bourbon maple syrup.
Bonuts$7.00
Biscuit doughnut holes, cinnamon sugar, and bourbon cream icing dipping sauce.
The G.O.A.T.$10.00
Fried chicken, sweet pepper jelly, goat cheese.
More about Biscuit Belly
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Chili (GF)$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brent Street Burger$13.50
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe$13.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
More about The Café
Le Moo image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14oz Prime Ribeye$57.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
Black Hawk Farms Burger$19.00
brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
You're Bad, El Chapo$13.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jalapeno, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, and sour cream to top it off
More about Le Moo
Morning Fork image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
French Toast$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs
More about Morning Fork
Christi's Cafe image

 

Christi's Cafe

12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$9.99
Full Biscuit & Gravy$3.99
French Fries$2.49
More about Christi's Cafe
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surfer Girl Omelet$11.99
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about Wild Eggs
Biscuit Belly image

SANDWICHES

Biscuit Belly

3723 Lexington Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Rockwell Supreme$12.00
Fried chicken, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy, over easy egg and bacon.
Fire In Your Belly$10.00
Fried chicken, Nashville hot mayo, Pop's pickles, and cheddar.
The Boozy Bird$9.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in bourbon maple syrup.
More about Biscuit Belly
CC's Low Carb Kitchen image

 

CC's Low Carb Kitchen

800 S 4th Street, Louisville

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Big Ass Pimento Cheese Burger$22.00
1/3rd Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, CC's Pimento Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato and hand cut fries.
Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
Chicken Carbonara$22.00
Creamy parmesan brie sauce with portabella mushrooms, Bacon Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast & fresh made spaghetti.
More about CC's Low Carb Kitchen
Gaslight Diner image

 

Gaslight Diner

10509 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancakes$8.00
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and served with warm maple syrup.
Country Fried Steak$13.50
Seasoned fried steak smothered in gravy. Served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast.
Fiesta Bowl$13.00
Seasoned home fries topped with two eggs served any way, bacon or sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, and sliced avocado.
More about Gaslight Diner
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer's Market Skillet$10.99
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini,
yellow squash, wild mushrooms,
skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted
tomato, melted cheddarjack
cheese, two basted eggs and
an Everything muffin
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs

