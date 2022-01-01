Louisville breakfast spots you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.99
Fresh Greens topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon and Croutons.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.99
Our Signature Panko Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Signature Creek Sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Daddy Rich's
617 W. Oak St., Louisville
|Popular items
|# 2 Combo (4Tenders)
|$9.43
|10 Wings
|$12.99
|# 1 Combo (5 Wings)
|$8.99
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
|Big Stack
|$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Seared Scallops
|$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
|Beignets
|$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed, served with vanilla anglaise for dipping
|Truffle Parmesan Frites
|$10.00
Served with truffle aioli for dipping
PIZZA
Trifecta
1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack, pickled onions, romaine, tortilla strips, Creamy Chipotle Dressing
|BYO Burrito
|$9.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and up to four fillings
|Build Your Own Salad
|$7.50
Choose your base and up to 4 toppings. Additional toppings and proteins can be added for an additional charge.
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Theresa Sweet Chili Linguine
|$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
|Hot Brown
|$17.00
French bread topped with roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomato then baked with Mornay sauce.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Superchefs - Louisville
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Grits
|$16.99
|Superchef's Omelet
|$12.50
|Waffle Bites
|$5.99
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Popular items
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
SANDWICHES
Biscuit Belly
5207 New Cut Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|The Boozy Bird
|$9.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in bourbon maple syrup.
|Bonuts
|$7.00
Biscuit doughnut holes, cinnamon sugar, and bourbon cream icing dipping sauce.
|The G.O.A.T.
|$10.00
Fried chicken, sweet pepper jelly, goat cheese.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|White Chili (GF)
|$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
|Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine
|$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Brent Street Burger
|$13.50
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
|Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe
|$13.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
|#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie
|$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|14oz Prime Ribeye
|$57.00
choice of side, topped with house-made steak butter, demi glace, and local microgreens
|Black Hawk Farms Burger
|$19.00
brioche bun, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, roasted roma tomato, pickled onion, pickles, crispy ham, garlic aioli; with Drunk-Cut™ fries
|You're Bad, El Chapo
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jalapeno, and crispy hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, and sour cream to top it off
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|French Toast
|$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs
Christi's Cafe
12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station
|Popular items
|Country Fried Steak
|$9.99
|Full Biscuit & Gravy
|$3.99
|French Fries
|$2.49
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Popular items
|Surfer Girl Omelet
|$11.99
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
SANDWICHES
Biscuit Belly
3723 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|The Rockwell Supreme
|$12.00
Fried chicken, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy, over easy egg and bacon.
|Fire In Your Belly
|$10.00
Fried chicken, Nashville hot mayo, Pop's pickles, and cheddar.
|The Boozy Bird
|$9.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in bourbon maple syrup.
CC's Low Carb Kitchen
800 S 4th Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Big Ass Pimento Cheese Burger
|$22.00
1/3rd Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, CC's Pimento Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato and hand cut fries.
|Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
|Chicken Carbonara
|$22.00
Creamy parmesan brie sauce with portabella mushrooms, Bacon Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast & fresh made spaghetti.
Gaslight Diner
10509 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown
|Popular items
|Pancakes
|$8.00
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and served with warm maple syrup.
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.50
Seasoned fried steak smothered in gravy. Served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast.
|Fiesta Bowl
|$13.00
Seasoned home fries topped with two eggs served any way, bacon or sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, and sliced avocado.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville
|Popular items
|Farmer's Market Skillet
|$10.99
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini,
yellow squash, wild mushrooms,
skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted
tomato, melted cheddarjack
cheese, two basted eggs and
an Everything muffin
|Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)
|$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans