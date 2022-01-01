Waffles in Milwaukee

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
The Big Latke Waffle$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$6.50
Gordo Burger Milwaukee

2301 South Howell Avenue, Bay View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.00
Kalamata | Peppadew | Relish | Lemon Aioli
