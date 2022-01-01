Waffles in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve waffles
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|The Big Latke Waffle
|$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, maple honey butter, side of waffle fries
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES
|$6.50