Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame-$6.00
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
Wok Edamame-$7.00
Edamame, Sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla!

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
Sea salt, salt and pepper, garlic lime, or spicy
More about Nomzilla!
Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Edamame$6.00
Young soybeans steamed in the shell and tossed in chili oil spices.
Edamame$6.00
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wok Fried Edamame-$7.50
Stir Fry Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, sea salt, and special spice mix.
Classic Edamame-$6.50
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Item pic

 

Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Edamame$5.50
Edamame$5.50
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
Spicy Edamame$6.00
Young soybeans steamed in the shell and tossed in chili oil spices.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.50
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
Wok Edamame-$7.00
Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt.
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Edamame$8.95
Edamame with Garlic & chili paste
Edamame w/garlic herb & olive oil$7.95
More about Maru Nations

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Cobbler

Pancakes

Octopus

Taco Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Cannolis

Caesar Salad

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (913 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston