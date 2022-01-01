Edamame in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve edamame
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Edamame-
|$6.00
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
|Wok Edamame-
|$7.00
Edamame, Sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt
More about Nomzilla!
SUSHI
Nomzilla!
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Edamame
|$5.00
Sea salt, salt and pepper, garlic lime, or spicy
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.00
Young soybeans steamed in the shell and tossed in chili oil spices.
|Edamame
|$6.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Edamame
|$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Wok Fried Edamame-
|$7.50
Stir Fry Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, sea salt, and special spice mix.
|Classic Edamame-
|$6.50
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
More about Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Spicy Edamame
|$5.50
|Edamame
|$5.50
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Edamame
|$6.00
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.00
Young soybeans steamed in the shell and tossed in chili oil spices.
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Edamame
|$5.50
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
|Wok Edamame-
|$7.00
Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt.